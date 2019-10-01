Campbell County Commissioners approved a payment plan with Eagle Specialty Materials at their regular meeting Tuesday, contingent upon the company making about 600 former Blackjewel LLC employees whole.
Eagle Specialty Materials is scheduled to take over the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines from Contura Energy Inc. on Friday, according to information presented to the commission. Commissioners Administrative Director Carol Seeger said the one of the terms in the bill of sale in the closing transaction Friday is a payment of $1.8 million to make the employees whole.
Eagle Specialty Materials, a subsidiary of Alabama-based FM Coal, will pay Campbell County 50% of the taxes Blackjewel owed for the first half of 2019, which is about $8.7 million. It also will pay 50% of taxes for the second half of 2019 up through Oct. 4, when its scheduled to take over the mines over a period of five years.
From there, it will pay the county mineral production taxes on a monthly basis.
Also part of the agreement is Contura paying the county $13.5 million of the $15.1 million it owes in unpaid production taxes.
Contura was the winning bidder for the mines during Blackjewel's bankruptcy auction. The deal was pending an agreement with the federal government over unpaid royalties. In the nearly two months since the U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved Contura as the winning bidder, the company has unsuccessfully negotiated over the royalties.
It also has been in talks with at least two companies to take over the mines, reopen them and operate them in perpetuity. Two weeks ago, Contura announced it had a deal with FM Coal that would pay FM $90 million to assume about $250 million worth of reclamation obligations for the Powder River Basin mines.
