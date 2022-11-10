Gillette and Campbell County are under a hazardous weather advisory from the National Weather Service as winter conditions last through Thursday and into next week.
The winter storm will gradually move away from the area through Thursday night but the cold temperatures are expected to last through next week, according to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota.
