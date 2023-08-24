DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
1700 BLOCK WEST SECOND STREET: Police ticketed a 27-year-old woman for domestic violence after the 29-year-old father of her child reported that she threw two bottles of pop at his face before hitting him three times. Officers were at an unrelated harassment call when they were told about the incident that happened Aug. 13. The man had received a small cut on his face, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said, and the woman admitted that she may have thrown something at him. She also said she remembered hitting his face at least two times. She was ticketed for domestic violence battery.
4500 BLOCK RUNNING W DRIVE: A 33-year-old man who is accused of hitting his girlfriend, 23, in the face, was arrested for domestic violence battery Wednesday morning. The 23-year-old called to report her boyfriend hitting her in the face after an argument, Wasson said. She had injuries to her face and Wasson said the 33-year-old denied hitting her but was arrested. Officers found about 8 grams of marijuana at the home so both of them also received a ticket for drug possession.
INTOXICATION
KINGS COURT: Deputies went out to a home in Wright for reports of a very drunk man covered in blood early Thursday morning. Deputies spoke with the man who was covered in blood. He told deputies he was angry he relapsed and drank so he broke a window of his vehicle with his hand. He cleared out the broken window with his hand, which is why he was covered in blood that went from the vehicle into the home. Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said the man was cooperative with EMTs and law enforcement, and he was not ticketed or arrested.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
500 BLOCK ENTERPRISE AVENUE: The general manager of Dixon Brothers Inc. called officers Wednesday afternoon to report the front doors of the business broken. Wasson said the manager didn’t ask for an investigation into the damage but did ask that extra patrols begin in the area.
FRAUD
300 BLOCK RICHARDS AVENUE: A 37-year-old woman is out more than $100 after she paid someone who said they’d help her get back into her Instagram account. The woman told officers that her Instagram account was hacked into Tuesday and she then received a message through Facebook Messenger from someone saying they could help her get the account back. Wasson said the woman received three links to PayPal to pay for their service fees totaling $137. When they asked for $30 more, the woman refused and called police. The investigation continues.
THEFT
4900 BLOCK TANNER DRIVE: No one was ticketed after a 23-year-old FlightZone employee reported Wednesday that an 18-year-old man had stolen his MacBook and iPhone charger, valued at $108. The 23-year-old said another employee gave the charger to the 18-year-old man, after the younger man made it seem like the charger was his. The 18-year-old said he thought the charger belonged to one of his friends who was with him at FlightZone and didn’t find out until later that it wasn’t. His friend, a 15-year-old girl, gave the charger back to the employee, Wasson said.
