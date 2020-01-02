The city of Gillette’s annual pet tags for 2020 were supposed to be in before New Year's Day, but they had not arrived as of Thursday afternoon.
They reportedly got lost in the mail and are scheduled to come in by 5 p.m.
“We’re just asking people to have a little patience today and maybe tomorrow while get those tags here,” Animal Shelter supervisor Erin Lile said.
Due to the delay, the Animal Shelter "will certainly be very reasonable with people so if their license(s) expired on the first (of January) they definitely got time to renew because it definitely was not their fault," she said.
The city orders 3,000 pet tags a year. They are $3 each if the pet has been spayed or neutered and $20 if they are not. The owner also needs to show proof of a current rabies shot to license a pet in Gillette.
All dogs and cats living in the city limits are required to have a tag. It ensures the owner is complying with the law and it also gives that pet an official form of identification, Lile said.
In 2019, the number of pet tags for dogs went up more than 89 percent, from 1,881 in 2018 to 2,050 in 2019. For cats, the number of tags increased by about 8%, from 600 in 2018 to 730 last year.
Lile is not sure just what may have caused the increase, but she attributes some of it due to more of a focus in the shelter's advertising efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.