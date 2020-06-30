Luke Wilkins has been named the new market manager for the Gillette branch of Highmark Credit Union.

A Gillette native, Wilkins began his banking career in 2003 helping folks in Gillette meet their financial needs.

Please send your business news to News Record Writer Jonathan Gallardo at jgallardo@gillettenewsrecord.net or call him at 307-682-9306, ext. 207.

