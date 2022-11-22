Any avid writer or interested thinker can put their best poem forward in the WyoPoet’s Eugene V. Shea National Poetry Contest. The organization is accepting applications from now until Dec. 31.
Those interested are asked to submit their finest unpublished poems for a chance at recognition and prize money. Entry fee costs $2 per submitted poem with a limit of 20 poems total per person. Checks and money orders should be made out to WyoPoets.
