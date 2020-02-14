Dozens of flower arrangements lined the tables at Spring Creek Designs early morning Thursday as delivery vans got ready to go out, getting a jump on Valentine’s Day, one of the busiest days of the year for florists.
Michael Just, who has been working with Spring Creek Designs since it opened, had a list of about 20 deliveries for the morning hours. “We get a fair amount today, but tomorrow morning will be way more,” Just said.
