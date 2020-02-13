Navajo Transitional Energy Co. has announced that it has reached an agreement with the state of Wyoming over a limited waiver of sovereign immunity that will allow the company to move forward in operating a pair of active Powder River Basin coal mines.
NTEC announced the agreement late Thursday morning and says that the waiver protects the state’s ability to set and enforce regulations at the Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines, which NTEC bought last year during a Cloud Peak Energy Corp. bankruptcy sale.
“NTEC is pleased with the outcome of the negotiations with the state of Wyoming and sincerely thanks everyone involved for their hard work and deliberation on this matter,” said NTEC CEO Clark Moseley in a press release. “We look forward to an ongoing, collaborative relationship with the state and its residents.”
Because NTEC is owned by the Navajo Nation, the state required the company to waive the sovereign immunity it has as a native corporation before issuing a license to operate in Wyoming. The waiver means the state Department of Environmental Quality can enforce regulations that govern the mining industry, including reclamation.
NTEC bought the Wyoming mines and the Spring Creek mine in Montana last August and has been operating them on Cloud Peak’s surety bond to guarantee reclamation. The Navajo Nation has refused to financially guarantee the nearly $400 million required, and the company has been working to secure third-party bonding.
Once it has done that, NTEC can get permitted on its own.
The Farmington, New-Mexico-based company bought the mines for a package that comes to about $170 million, plus a five-year royalty on tons of coal produced. The largest part of the deal was assuming nearly $94 million of pre- and post-bankruptcy tax liabilities and royalties.
The agreement also is one Gov. Mark Gordon is pleased with, he said in an announcement about the deal.
“This agreement now clears a pathway for NTEC to take the necessary steps to apply for the transfer of permits to mine at the Antelope, Cordero Rojo and Youngs Creek coal mines,” he said. “It is consistent with the requirements in the Wyoming Environmental Quality Act and the Surface Mine Control and Reclamation Act.”
The Youngs Creek mine is not operational.
He said the agreement is the result of months of work and that, “I look forward to a long and productive future for NTEC in our state.”
Read Friday’s News Record for more on this story.
