The Campbell County Public Land Board needs to fill a city-appointed seat.
Chairman Robert Quintana resigned from his post last Thursday because he's seeking employment outside of Gillette, said city spokesperson Geno Palazzari.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Chance of an isolated thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 56F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Chance of an isolated thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 56F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 24, 2021 @ 7:43 pm
The Campbell County Public Land Board needs to fill a city-appointed seat.
Chairman Robert Quintana resigned from his post last Thursday because he's seeking employment outside of Gillette, said city spokesperson Geno Palazzari.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.