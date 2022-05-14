Gillette railway workers demonstrate against time-off policy

A group of protestors gather Tuesday along South Douglas Highway protesting new corporate policies imposed on workers by Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway. A new policy adopted in February called Hi-Vis forces workers into an attendance points system that penalizes them for failing to be available to work depending on the circumstance.
A group of Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway workers demonstrated in Gillette on Tuesday in opposition to a time-off policy change enacted earlier this year that they said created unfair and unsafe working conditions.
The group took to the railroad itself that morning, lining up on the fenced walkway above the tracks while some executives from BNSF were expected to travel by train through Gillette that day. That afternoon, the group reconvened on South Douglas Highway near Boxelder Road to voice their concerns to the public.
