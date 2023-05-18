The city of Gillette is selling six lots to the Gillette Community College District for the future site of a new academic building: the Enzi Center for Applied Learning.
The lots, which add up to 6.52 acres, are right between College Drive and Enzi Drive, from Sinclair Street to Slate Street. Right now it’s a large grass field next to the Pronghorn Center and the college’s health science building.
The city is selling the property to the college for $2.4 million.
City Administrator Hyun Kim said the city originally bought the six lots more than two decades ago with the intent of turning them over to the college at some point.
Janell Oberlander, Gillette College president, said the district will use the land as the site of the Enzi Center for Applied Learning, named for the late U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi.
Three years ago, the Northern Wyoming Community College District had a proposed building go through the capital construction phase at the state level, but then the pandemic happened, followed by Gillette College forming its own district.
At that point, “that building did not make sense,” Oberlander said, and the district began thinking about the future. It was time to update the college’s science labs, which are more than 20 years old, she said.
Once the district completes the accreditation process, it will begin working on a bachelor’s of applied sciences program. It would be the first four-year degree offered by the college.
“There are requirements to offer four-year degrees, and this building helps us get to that,” she said.
With the city’s approval, the college will now begin the work of completing a phase one study of the property, meaning grounds will be evaluated to make sure the property doesn’t have any hazardous materials, Oberlander said at the college board meeting Wednesday.
The feasibility study that was being completed on the building will be heard at the Wyoming Community College Commission meeting June 7-8. The study looked at whether there's a need for the building and if the college lacks square footage in certain areas. Right now, those areas include the library and the aged labs.
The state commission looks at feasibility studies as part of the capital construction process.
Eventually, once the Enzi building is completed, the college's main building will undergo remodeling, Oberlander said.
There is an agreement between the city and the college district, and it states that if the college has not secured funding or started construction of the building within 10 years, the city has the option of repurchasing the lots for $2.4 million.
If the college hasn’t substantially completed construction on the property after 20 years, the city can buy back the lots for $1.
