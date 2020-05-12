State Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, will not seek re-election this year.
In a news release Tuesday, Clem said he made the decision because “now is the time for me to focus on my ministry and my family.”
Updated: May 12, 2020 @ 4:13 pm
