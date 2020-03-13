A Fremont County man is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wyoming.
The Wyoming Public Health Laboratory identified the case of novel coronavirus through a test of the man, described as a hospitalized older adult male, according to a Friday night press release from the state Department of Health.
It’s unknown how much of an exposure risk there is in the case, the statement says.
“WDH is following up to learn more about the person’s exposure risk and to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient,” the release says. “Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested if needed.”
A woman in Sheridan County was the state’s first confirmed case, and she is reportedly recovering. The condition of the Fremont County man was not part of the released information.
There is no vaccine for COVID-19, which has been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Symptoms are familiar to most people and are consistent with other diseases, the Department of Health says. Those include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
It’s believed COVID-19 spreads mostly through close contact with people wo are infected, according to the press release.
It can happen “through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes,” the release says. “People are thought to be most contagious when they are most ill with obvious symptoms.
“A person may also get COVID-19 by touching a surface that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or eyes.”
For more information about COVID-19 in Wyoming, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.
