Pink Moon
A full, Pink Moon rises Wednesday evening over Gillette. In Christianity, the first full moon after the spring equinox is also known as the Paschal Moon and is used to calculate Easter Sunday, according to the Gregorian Calendar system.

Native American tribes also had numerous names for the first full moon of spring. Broken Snowshoe Moon, When Wives Crack Bones for Marrow Fat Moon and Sugar Moon are just a few listed on Western Washington University’s Astronomy 101 webpage.

The Pink Moon, in fact, doesn’t get its name from its hue, but from a reference to the changing of seasons.

The Sioux Tribe of the Great Plains, for example, referred to it as the Red Grass Appearing Moon.

The first full moon of spring rose in a brilliant spectacle over Gillette on Wednesday evening.

