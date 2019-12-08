Tuesday will mark the 150th anniversary of women having the right to vote in Wyoming, and Gillette will celebrate with two events.

The Campbell County Historical Society will commemorate the anniversary with a ceremony in the elections office at the Campbell County Courthouse at 12:15 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.