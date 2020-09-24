Traffic along Garner Lake Road by the Burlington Northern Railway tracks near Highway 51 reopened Thursday morning.
Work began Tuesday to repair the railroad tracks and crossing, but the asphalt needed time to cool off and get dense enough so it can stand up to the trucks when trucks start crossing there. The asphalt was put down Wednesday night, said senior engineer Josh Richardson.
