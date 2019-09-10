Butler-Spaeth Road between Shalom Avenue and East Boxelder Road could be closed for a week so the city of Gillette can fix a water main leak.
The city noticed an above-normal amount of water in the area two weeks ago and was unsure if it was just groundwater or if it came from a waterline, said city spokesman Geno Palazzari. The city took a cautious approach to wait and see if it was just an excess of groundwater and would evaporate. It did not.
