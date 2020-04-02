The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services’ unemployment insurance division has seen a large jump in unemployment claims in the last few weeks and has changed its filing process to better serve those seeking benefits.
Department Director Robin Sessions Cooley said unemployment claims have quadrupled since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
”The rapid increase in claims requires us to adjust our processes to meet demand," she said in a press release.
The department asks that people whose last names begin with the letters A-M file their claims Monday, Wednesday or before noon on Friday. People whose last names start with the letters N-Z should file their claims Tuesday, Thursday or after noon on Friday.
Claimants needing a password or PIN reset to file for benefits should send an email to dwscspui.benefits@wyo.gov. When requesting a PIN/password reset, claimants should include their name, the last four digits of their Social Security number and a phone number.
