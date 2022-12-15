Strong winds, overnight accumulation and high snow drifts have left many roads in Gillette impassable and caused the city administrator to reinstate a Level 2 snow emergency as of 5:20 a.m. Thursday.
School has been canceled Thursday as well.
Cloudy and windy with on and off snow showers mainly during the morning. High 16F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Cloudy and windy. Low 12F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 7:53 am
