Campbell County Health is working together to prevent a local outbreak of COVID-19.
CCH Chief Operating Officer Colleen Heeter said CCH staff will be screened twice a day for respiratory symptoms, and some Emergency Medical Services staff who work 24-hour shifts will be screened four times a day.
Steve Crichton, vice president of facilities and plant operations for CCH, said the hospital will soon restrict access into the building.
“We’ll be screening people as they come through, and we’ll also be turning away those who don’t have a need to be at the hospital,” he said at a special CCH board meeting Tuesday night.
CEO Andy Fitzgerald said that if people don’t take COVID-19 seriously, the community will suffer the consequences.
“Stay away from people,” he said. “Is it pleasant? No. Is it fun? No. Is it necessary? Absolutely.”
Dr. Nick Stamato, chief of medical staff at CCH, said the only thing that’s certain during this time is that whatever information that is put out one day will likely have changed by the next.
“This is what the flu would be like if we didn’t have the flu vaccine,” he said. “All of us can get it and all of us can spread it. And that’s our problem.”
Misty Robertson, chief nursing officer, said the nursing department has been working to make sure it has extra capacity if there is a surge of critically ill patients. She’s also talking with specialty areas such as dialysis and oncology to make sure they’re taking extra precautions for patients who “might be extra vulnerable.”
The elderly are most vulnerable to COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Campbell County is fortunate that it has a younger population than most counties in Wyoming, Stamato said. But there still are about 3,000 people who are over the age of 64, and “we don’t have 3,000 beds in the hospital.”
Dr. Attila Barabas, chief medical officer of CCH, said he’s been telling doctors to look at their patient loads and see which of their patients can be seen at a later date or via telemedicine.
“The idea is to try to keep healthy patients away from the hospital,” he said, adding that CCH is working to increase its telemedicine capabilities in the next few weeks.
If people think they might have symptoms of COVID-19, they should call their doctor or CCH’s call center, which can be reached at 307-688-1000.
CCH has set up a drive-thru screening facility at 901 W. Second St., but reminds people there are a limited number of tests and it would like to use them on patients who need them most.
Chris Beltz, emergency medical services director for CCH, said 911 dispatchers have been provided a list of questions from the CDC to check for symptoms of COVID-19. If the patient is exhibiting respiratory symptoms, EMS, the Campbell County Fire Department and law enforcement will be alerted and take “isolation precautions” on the patient.
At the Campbell County Commission’s regular meeting Tuesday, Jane Glaser, executive director of Campbell County Public Health, and Dr. Kirtikumar Patel, the county’s public health officer, said the community shouldn’t panic but also should be very careful.
“We need to lead a normal life,” Patel said. “You can’t hunker down completely, shut down and do nothing .”
Public Health has set up a webpage for the community that can be reached at ccgov.net/COVID19. It has information for families, businesses, organizations and churches, and it is being updated constantly.
COVID-19 does not coexist with the flu virus, Patel said, so “if you have the flu, this is one time you are thankful.”
“This has come to a point where we don’t know much about this disease,” he said. “We’re all making decisions in the dark, hoping for the best outcome.”
