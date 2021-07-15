On Wednesday, Campbell County added six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising its active case count to 26.
There have now been 4,670 confirmed, 5,133 recovered and 549 probable cases in the county since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
As of July 12, Campbell County continues to have the lowest percentage of its population fully vaccinated throughout Wyoming. The statewide vaccination rate is about 32%, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 8,872 (as of July 12)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 8,037 (as of July 12)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,036
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 6
- Number of probables: 549
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 29
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,670
- Number of active cases: 26
- Recoveries: 5,133
- Recoveries in past seven days: 12
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 3
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 82
- Number of probables: 10,249
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 685
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 53,082
- Number of active cases: 644
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 760
- Hospitalizations today: 56
