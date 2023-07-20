Devils Tower bats

Devils Tower will host a bat festival from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday to highlight the importance of bats in the community, ecosystem and agriculture. There are 11 different species of bats which have been identified at the Tower.

 Courtesy photo

Anyone interested in bats will find out more about the nocturnal creature from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday in the picnic area of the Devils Tower monument.

