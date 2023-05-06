How the cookies crumbled: Gillette bakers duke it out in annual Cookie Wars competition

Paige Stevens keeps a bag of “business flour” in her kitchen.
She also keeps an antique food scale passed down from her mom on top of a cabinet.
“I’ve never seen my mom use a kitchen scale,” she said with a laugh, inside her Gillette home.
There was, however, one exception.
Long ago, her mom used the scale to weigh the cup-sized miniature dachshunds the family bred while living in Arizona.
On Saturday, the old, yellow Way Rite scale — minus the newborn pups — became the centerpiece of her “Vintage Kitchen” cookie display during the Campbell County Library’s annual Cookie Wars competition.
Stevens, who opened her home-based cottage cookie business, P. Betty’s Cookies, in 2021, was among 13 bakers to compete with sweets this year in the Library Foundation’s fundraiser.
The competition was divided into cutout and classic cookies, with categories for both juniors and adults. Competitors were also judged on their displays by both volunteer judges and the public.
Along with the centerpiece, Stevens also brought her classic chocolate chip cookies to the table.
Thanks, Ruth
Though the name “chocolate chip” can be traced much deeper into history, Ruth Wakefield, who ran the Toll House Inn in Massachusetts, is credited with the invention of the modern chocolate chip cookie, according to Smithsonian Magazine.
The tale is that of a 1930s happy accident not believed by all. Wakefield is said to have invented the classic cookie by substituting a semi-sweet chocolate bar into her Butter Drop Do cookie recipe.
She had run out of baker’s chocolate.
‘This is my cookie’
Stevens mixed her dough on Friday before the competition, a step she took to give its flavors time to meld.
One by one, she added the usual suspects to the bowl of her silver stand mixer, including eggs, sugar, salt, lots of chips and chopped chocolate.
Though she declined to give away all her secrets, Stevens said her competition cookie recipe included browned butter.
And like the pup scale, Steven’s basic recipe is also a hand-me-down.
“I got it from some friends and I can’t remember who they got it from,” she said. A real church lady thing.
As with most bakers, including Wakefield, Stevens has worked to perfect her classic chocolate chip. She adds her “business flour” by sight, not by measure, to achieve the perfect texture.
“When I first made cookies, by the next day they were crap,” she said. That’s how she learned to under bake them.
For Stevens, under baking proved success during the competition, as she went on to score high with the volunteer judges and took home the People’s Choice award.
Here’s how the cookie crumbled for the rest of the Cookie War combatants.
The competitors
Cutout Cookies (Adult)
- Misti Fahrner
Flavor: Sugar cookie
Presentation: Bunny
- Trista Naillon
Flavor: Sugar cookie
Presentation: There’s More to the Story
Classic Cookies (Adult)
- Nathan Bishop
Flavor: Red Velvet Thumbprint with cream cheese filling
Presentation: Victorian
- Misti Fahner
Flavor: Peppermint Stick
Presentation: Winter
- Paige Stevens
Flavor: Chocolate Chip
Presentation: Vintage Kitchen
- Yvonne Bishop
Flavor: Sakura Strawberry White Chocolate Chip
Presentation: Studio Ghibli
- Emily and Ruby Pineda
Flavor: Cowboy Cookies
Presentation: Western
- Kelly Cook
Flavor: Pumpkin Chocolate Chip
Presentation: Pumpkin Patch
Classic Cookies (Junior)
- Evelynn Fahrner
Flavor: Mint Chocolate Chip
Presentation: Fairy Garden
- Cruz and Constance Pineda
Flavor: Blue Chocolate Chip
Presentation: Percy Jackson and the Olympians
- Dayanara Sanchez-Moreno
Flavor: Chocolate Chip
Presentation: Cookie Monster
- Aeliana and Bella Rader
Flavor: Monster
Presentation: There’s More to the Monster’s Story
- Bella Avery
Flavor: Chocolate Chip
Presentation: (not listed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.