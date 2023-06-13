Campbell County Commissioners recognized the careers of two longtime county employees last week.
Cindy Ewing and Trena Bauder retired at the beginning of June. Between the two, they’ve worked for the county for more than 60 years.
Ewing, an accounting specialist in the county clerk’s office, processed about $2 billion in vouchers during her 33 years in the county. She said it was difficult to make the decision to retire, because “I enjoyed my job, I enjoyed the people I worked with.”
And Bauder, an early childhood special education manager for the Children’s Developmental Services, had worked there for 32 years.
“It’s been great working for Campbell County, that’s what kept me here, the way Campbell County treats their employees,” she said.
Airport director recognized for going above and beyond
Todd Chatfield was named Campbell County’s most valuable personnel last week.
Chatfield, the director of the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport, was nominated by four county employees who experienced some flight delays coming in and out of Gillette.
Earlier this year, they had to travel out of state for a conference, but their flight out of Gillette was delayed.
They asked Chatfield for advice on connecting flights, and he made calls for them and helped them with their flights. This was during his own time, not during business hours.
“Todd provided customer service without hesitation or complaint and did his best to accommodate those who were calling him,” the nomination letter reads.
On the way back to Gillette, the county employees again experienced delays and canceled flights coming to Campbell County, and they had to look at other options.
They were able to board a flight to Sheridan. It was scheduled to land at 10 p.m., and Chatfield offered to drive to Sheridan to pick them up from the airport. But due to other issues, the flight didn’t arrive until 1:30 a.m., and they thought they were going to have to find a hotel room and rent a car to get back to Gillette.
“When our flight was delayed, once again, Todd was informed that we may not make it to Sheridan and if he wanted to turn back to Gillette, it was understandable,” the letter reads. “Todd again without hesitation or complaint, stated he would wait until he heard for certain. When the airline announced they got a spare airplane, Todd continued his journey to Sheridan.”
