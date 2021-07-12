Lakeway construction update
Construction work continues along a stretch of East Lakeway Road where it intersects with South 4J Road Wednesday morning in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Mike Moore

There is some good news for people who use Lakeway Road daily.

After months of repair and reconstruction work, the city of Gillette could open the north side of the road near Highway 59 by the end of the month.

