In the last 16 hours, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Campbell County jumped to two.
No other information was available regarding the latest Campbell County case.
The first victim in Campbell County, a woman listed March 20, was released Thursday afternoon from quarantine by the Wyoming Department of Health.
As of Tuesday morning, Wyoming has 109 total cases of the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health. Twenty-six people have recovered.
Wyoming also could be in for several more weeks of social distancing to attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re looking at continuing social distance aggressively for the next six weeks or so,” said Dr. David Wheeler, a neurologist from Casper, at Gov. Mark Gordon’s press conference Monday afternoon.
He said social distancing is especially important when the number of cases starts to decline, because if Wyoming starts to relax, the coronavirus could come back, and “all the hard work will be lost.”
“We’ve seen the effects of other communities of waiting too long,” Wheeler said. “If we do not act now, it’s certain we’ll use up all of our resources in weeks.”
Near the end of last week, Gordon extended the closure of public places to April 17. On Sunday, President Donald Trump extended the federal social distancing guidelines to April 30.
“At this time, we’re considering whether we want to extend our orders to correspond with President Trump’s,” Gordon said.
He asked stores to “pace” their customers to avoid having large numbers of people all in one place.
The state has received two shipments from the Strategic National Stockpile, a repository of medical supplies and medication for use in a public health emergency, and has begun shipping medical equipment out to the counties.
Alcohol sales at restaurants
Gordon signed an executive order Monday that allows businesses with a restaurant or bar and grill license to sell alcohol with their curbside or takeout orders. He hopes this will help an industry that “is taking a hard knock at this particular time.”
The state parks remain open, but they have been closed to overnight camping.
“We want people to feel they can enjoy the outdoors, but we don’t want them congregating,” Gordon said.
Gordon said he’s heard from people who say he’s not being drastic enough, and others who say he’s “far too drastic.”
Because of Wyoming’s low population, it doesn’t have an overabundance of health care workers. If doctors and nurses start getting infected with the coronavirus, “there’s no backup,” Wheeler said.
A small business owner, Wheeler said he understands the struggles that other business owners are going through.
“Businesses will fail, and jobs will disappear,” he said.
His own business has taken a big hit during this time, but “the health and well-being of my family, friends and community is infinitely more important than the money we are losing.”
Gordon said counties and cities that want to order their residents to stay home are free to do so, even without a state order. Last week, Jackson was the first community to enact such an order.
“If we’re going to issue a shelter-in-place or stay-at-home order, it will not have multiple exemptions,” Gordon said. “It will be a true shelter-in-place order.”
For the time being, Gordon hopes people stay home as much as possible, without an order from the state.
“It’s very important people take responsibility for their actions,” he said. “That’s the most important piece.”
He believes Wyoming’s residents are “starting to change” and have realized how important it is to avoid physical contact. Still, there are some who refuse to follow recommendations.
“The stalwarts that are trying to demonstrate something — I’m not sure exactly what it is — trying to fly in the face of that, I think they’ll find themselves at a very distinct disadvantage in time,” he said.
No deaths so far
In addition to updating the number of cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne, the Wyoming Department of Health also reports it has conducted 1,563 tests at the state lab and that 544 tests have been reported by commercial labs and one by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There have been confirmed cases in 15 of the state’s 23 counties, but there have been no virus-related deaths yet in the state.
For Campbell County, 140 tests have been completed at the state lab and 11 tests are awaiting results.
