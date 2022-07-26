Campbell County has officially asked for $5 million from the state to help pay to move a portion of Bishop Road.
Public Works Director Matt Olsen said a letter was recently sent to the governor’s office, and a cooperative agreement between the county, governor’s office and Eagle Specialty Materials, which owns the Belle Ayr Mine, is in the final stages.
