The restricted visitation guidelines have been extended at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center after another positive COVID-19 test result associated with the facility was detected this week.
The latest positive result did not involve a resident, said CCH spokesperson Dane Joslyn.
Now, the facility needs to last two weeks from April 28 without a positive case among its employees, residents and volunteers in order for in-person visitation to resume.
Staff and residents of the long-term care facility have returned to weekly COVID-19 testing since the first positive case tied to the facility was found.
The Legacy reapplied the visitor restrictions it maintained through much of the pandemic after a positive COVID-19 case was found April 21. The case did not involve a resident.
Just over a month before that, on March 17, the Legacy resumed in-person visitation for its residents for the first time in more than a year.
Families and residents can visit through virtual and windows visits while in-person visitation is restricted.
