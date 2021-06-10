The city of Gillette will not close the Gurley Overpass for its annual inspection as scheduled Thursday because of high winds predicted to hit the area.
Gusts could reach as high as 40 mph during the day, according to the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The winds would affect the workers’ ability to listen to one another during the inspection, said city spokesperson Geno Palazzari.
The overpass is still expected to be closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, weather dependent.
Structural Dynamics of Gillette will do deck and barrier inspections while city street employees will clean the deck, deck drains and expansion device during the closure, according to the city.
In 2019, the city initiated a specific condition inspection of the overpass to map the changes of critical components on the structure. The inspection includes mapping the deck surface for delamination and cracking, inspecting the concrete bridge barriers, bridge support system, structural steel elements and underside of the deck.
The Gurley overpass was built in 1982 to provide a grade separated crossing of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad mainline. The overpass has undergone several repairs over the years, the most recent was a 2018 deck resurfacing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.