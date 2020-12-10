Local residents and elected officials voiced their displeasure Thursday morning with the most recent health orders from Gov. Mark Gordon, with a state representative suggesting the county should sue the state.
The commissioners had called for a special meeting to discuss the mask mandate, as well as a few other things. When the meeting was complete, nearly three hours after it started, many people had voiced their concerns to the commission.
Most dealt with Gordon's mask mandate, which was issued Monday afternoon and requires people to wear masks when inside of or in line to enter any retail or commercial business, when obtaining health care and when using public transit. Staff members of those businesses will also be required to wear face coverings when interacting with the public.
“We are very concerned, and we will not comply with the government telling us what to do,” said Vicki Kissack, who was speaking as a county resident and not as the chairman of the Campbell County Republican Party.
Barb Luthy called the orders “arbitrary and capricious” and that they don’t make common sense. She asked commissioners to write a letter to the governor, outlining their concerns.
Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, said the orders are unconstitutional, and “it’s never wrong to not obey an unlawful order.”
He suggested that the county sue the state government.
“How much more do we have to be pushed and aggravated and have their rights stripped away?” Clem asked. “How much do we have to be pushed before someone does anything?”
As the county’s elected leaders, it is the commissioners’ responsibility to “push back,” Clem added.
Commissioner Del Shelstad called the orders “government overreach at its finest,” then said something that he admitted might catch some people off guard.
“I think we should stop testing for COVID,” he said. “Testing for COVID does nothing but create mass hysteria.”
Shelstad, who had COVID earlier this fall, said it should be up to the people to decide what’s right for themselves and how much risk they’re willing to take.
He also said wearing a mask is “virtue signaling.”
“It is something that we do, sometimes to comply, sometimes because it’s like putting a Band-aid on a cut. It covers it up but it doesn’t change anything,” he said.
As part of the governor's health order, businesses must be closed for on-site consumption between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The commissioners approved submitting a variance asking that Campbell County businesses be exempt from the hours restriction.
"I don’t know how successful we’ll be, but I just want our community to know that we do want to try," said Commissioner Colleen Faber.
I haven’t seen the studies stating the virus gets more active between 10 pm and 5 am, has anybody else? I wear a mask when required by the BUSINESS! If I don’t want to wear a mask, I don’t enter that business! My body, my choice!
I also don’t recall the governor calling a special session of the legislature to enact any new laws?
