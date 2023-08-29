'Mary Poppins' auditions
Some of the cast of “Into the Woods” rehearse a scene for the play at Campbell County High School in Gillette Wednesday, July 26. The Gillette Drama Guild is now holding auditions for the upcoming "Mary Poppins" production that's set for November show dates.

 News Record File Photo

Auditions are ongoing for the Gillette Drama Guild production of “Mary Poppins.”

This is awesome! So happy to read that the arts are still a part of our High School experience in Gillette. These auditions bring me back to my youth (many, many decades ago) when our senior class (grade school…6th grade…early 70s in our city public school) was tasked to put on a play (usually in the spring, prior to our graduation) adopted from the American Musical genre – Oklahoma was our selection, and previous classes included The Pirates of Penzance and West Side Story. It was a year long production with auditions for the major players. Our talented music teacher took the lead in guiding us through the great songs, and even provided “acting” tips. I’m thrilled that our local High Schools have those programs in place. My wife and I will most definitely attend the production in November. Thanks for sharing!

