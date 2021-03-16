Violet Ratcliff, 5, cautiously accepts candy from an eagle mascot representing American National while her parents, Dough and Nancy, look on at the NEWCA Home Show on Saturday at Cam-plex. The family attends the show every year and were specifically interested in flooring this year.
Violet Ratcliff, 5, cautiously accepts candy from an eagle mascot representing American National while her parents, Dough and Nancy, look on at the NEWCA Home Show on Saturday at Cam-plex. The family attends the show every year and were specifically interested in flooring this year.
After a one-year absence, the Northeast Wyoming Contractors’ Association Home Show is back in Gillette from March 20-21 at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center.
The show was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally scheduled for mid-March, it was postponed to late April. It was then canceled after the extension federal stay-at-home guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.