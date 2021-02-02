AJ's Magic Academy
AJ Longhurst shows his class the magic money they will use for their next trick at AJ's Magic Class, Unlocking the Mystery of the Green Wand at Cam-plex on Saturday.

 News Record Photo/August Frank

Campbell County children have a chance to pick up some new magic material to show their friends and families.

They can sign up for “AJ’s Magic Class: Orange Wand” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Cam-plex Heritage Center Green Room.

