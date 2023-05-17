Hate ordinance
City Council President Billy Montgomery listens to council member Jim West talk during a meeting to discuss a new hate crime ordinance at City Hall in Gillette. The council went on to pass the first reading of the ordinance, proposed by Montgomery, with a vote of 4-3.

A proposed hate crime ordinance passed its second reading Tuesday night on a 4-3 vote by the Gillette City Council.

Kelly5013

Singling out the Caucasian, Christian male? That is the only person you can commit any crime against and have it NOT be a hate crime in someone’s mind. It's also the only real minority left in the world.

