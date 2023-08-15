The Prime Rib Restaurant and Wine Cellar was once again recognized for its selection of wine.
Wine Spectator magazine gave the Gillette restaurant its Best of Award of Excellence. This is the seventh year in a row that Prime Rib has received this award. It first got this honor in 2017.
Prime Rib, which is run by the father and son team of Ken and Sam Barkey, has about 620 wine selections and an inventory of 8,000 bottles.
It was one of three restaurants in the state to receive the award, along with Cheyenne Club in Saratoga and Dornan’s in Moose.
Three restaurants in Jackson — Glorietta Trattoria, Silver Dollar Grill and Million Dollar Cowboy Steakhouse — received the Award of Excellence from the publication.
There were 1,411 winners of the Best of Award of Excellence this year. According to Wine Spectator, these award winners typically have 350 or more selections and are destinations for serious wine lovers, showing a deep commitment to wine, both in the cellar and through their service team.
PRECorp Foundation donates truck to fire department
The Powder River Energy Corporation Foundation has started a new program to help rural volunteer fire departments.
The Oshoto Volunteer Fire Department in northern Crook County is the first of what could be multiple local volunteer fire departments to receive a retired field truck from PRECorp, its electric cooperative.
Through the efforts of the PRECorp Board of Directors and the PRECorp Foundation Board of Directors, a program is being designed to assist rural volunteer fire departments obtain vehicles that have been rotated out of PRECorp’s active motor fleet.
“As PRECorp retires trucks and other used equipment no longer suitable for active fleet use, the current process is to sell those trucks and equipment through an auction on the eBay site,” said PRECorp CEO Brian Mills in a press release.
The PRECorp Board recently authorized holding one of the units back from the spring auction, a 2014 Ford Diesel F-550, with the intent of answering a need expressed by the Oshoto Volunteer Fire Department.
When the Oshoto VFD mentioned their need for a reliable service vehicle for local emergency service, the PRECorp Board realized other local fire departments might have similar needs, and the PRECorp Foundation Volunteer Fire Department Vehicle Donation Program was formed.
The 2023 gift is the beginning of a regular offering as vehicles become available to one northeast Wyoming VFD who expresses a need in an application to the PRECorp Foundation.
The process details are still being worked out, but PRECorp Foundation Board President John Flocchini said the intent is for each department to have a chance at a truck. Departments will not be allowed to receive a second truck until all other local departments have had a chance. The intent of the program is for the recipient to demonstrate a need for and use the truck in its emergency response fleet.
As suitable vehicles are retired from cooperative service, the PRECorp Foundation will solicit applications from its communities and their volunteer fire departments who have an immediate need. While PRECorp will continue to sell and recover revenue from fleet retirements through eBay auctions, the intent of the program is to hold back an occasional vehicle for the fire departments.
