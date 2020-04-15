The Gillette City Council may push back implementing proposed utility rate increases at least two months.
The city is considering a $5.14 a month increase in water and sewer rates for typical household customers. But in comments to the city, residents have expressed that as people are losing their jobs and income because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a plunge in oil prices, it’s poor timing to consider raising rates and fees.
“Now is not the time to raise utility rates in the city,” resident Toy Buell said.
Resident William Chase said he and his family are going through a tough time, including his wife losing her job.
“(Yet) you still want to tax us more,” he said.
The public comments were submitted to the City Council prior to its meeting Tuesday evening. The council’s meetings are still public, but they’re being livestreamed online and broadcast on public access television. Agendas are published in advance and people submit their public comments in writing to be read during the meetings.
After passing on a first reading last week, the rate increase was proposed to go into effect May 1.
After reading the comments Tuesday, Councilman Tim Carsrud initially requested that the city push back the implementation date for the increases in water and sewer rates by six months.
It would set the city back financially, but would provide families with an opportunity to get back on their feet. The community will eventually get through a tough situation, “but there is no doubt there are a lot of people hurting” now, he said.
Councilman Shawn Neary agreed.
“I think that these circumstances are so unprecedented that I don’t know if there is a way we could, as Tim said, delay the project a bit to see if we can get out of quarantine, (and) get our city and county back to work here,” Neary said. “I would support something like that if it’s possible.”
A sewer fund discussion
For the water rates, the city would implement a base rate for customers with water meters less than 1.5 inches. It is proposing to start charging at $1.10 per month for residents who use a water meter that is less than an inch. This would apply to most city customers and would bring in about $121,228 a year.
For the 1,877 customers with meters more than 1.5 inches, the city would increase their monthly rates from $83.06 to $86, which would bring in about $66,220.
Combined, the $187,449 would help address a $1 million deficit in the city’s water distribution expenses, city staff has said.
But the debate Tuesday focused on the proposed sewer rate increase.
For a typical household with a 1-inch water meter, residents could see a $4 a month increase in their sewer rates that would generate about $476,558 in additional revenue.
The city wants to increase sewer rates because it is applying for a $20 million State Loan and Investment Board loan to make repairs to extend the life of its wastewater treatment plant.
If SLIB approves the loan in June, it would be have a term of about 20 years and would be used for engineering work, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and Environmental Protection Agency permitting, bidding, equipment installation and construction.
Work would begin in the summer.
If a rate increase doesn’t happen, the city would not likely be able to secure the $20 million loan to fix the plant and would have to find a way to get by with operating with equipment that’s more than 20 years old and could fail at some point, City Administrator Pat Davidson said.
“These are horrible decisions for us,” Mayor Louise Carter-King said. “We know how much a lot of citizens are hurting at this time.”
Utilities Director Michael Cole said the project would still get off the ground as scheduled even if the rate increase is pushed back. The concern would be with trying to raise the revenue to help pay back the loan in the interim.
“I agree with delaying the implementation with everything that’s going on, but I do have concerns about stacking this up against future rate increases in future years,” he said. “We did this so we can stagger (the increase) over three years rather than hit customers at once with a large increase.
“If we push it back six months we will be stacking on increases.”
More time
Cole recommended the City Council pass an ordinance raising the rates with a future date of implementation on it instead of rejecting the ordinance outright. SLIB would look favorably on that, he said.
The council agreed to amend the language to extend the implementation date to July 1 with the understanding that if the situation with COVID-19 and low energy prices continues into the summer it could push back that date.
The council always has the ability to amend its own ordinance, City Attorney Anthony Reyes said.
“I would be OK with July,” Carsrud said. “I guess I want everybody to know that we are serious that we understand what everyone is going through.”
If it looks like not a lot of people are back on their feet in July, Carsrud said he would suggest pushing back the date by three more months.
Davidson recommended passing the amendment on second reading to give staff more time to analyze the issue before the city votes makes its final and deciding vote on Tuesday on the rate increases.
Councilman Nathan McLeland said he supports the amendment “knowing we can continue with the construction and probably don’t lose a lot of time on the repairs that are necessary up there.”
“Davidson and Cole make a good point about being able to show SLIB we are serious about this and being able to move forward with it. I think that is important,” McLeland added.
