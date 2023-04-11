When the filing period for Campbell County’s next primary election rolls around, local voters won’t be able to change their party affiliation.
That’s because the state Legislature passed a bill banning crossover voting, and the governor allowed it to become law without his signature.
The new law has received mixed reviews from Campbell County Commissioners, who discussed it with local legislators last week.
The new law prohibits people from declaring or changing their political party affiliation for a primary election between the first day on which nomination applications may be filed through the day of the primary election. In other words, voters are stuck with the party they’re registered with before the filing period.
They will be allowed to change their affiliation after the primary election and 14 days before the general election.
Sen. Eric Barlow said lawmakers dealt with election integrity with other bills, but with this ban on crossover voting, “I don’t think it had anything to do with election integrity.”
Commissioner Jim Ford said the new law restricts individual voter’s rights.
“To limit the ability of the individual to vote for exactly who they want to vote for, at any time they want to vote for them, I think is a restriction of that individual’s liberties,” he said, adding that it makes the political party more important than the person running for office.
“It makes you join the gang, the tribe, the mob, whatever it is, and limits that individual freedom to vote who you want for when you want to,” he said. “Does it matter in Wyoming? No, it doesn’t seem to.”
Commission Chair Colleen Faber said she likes the ban on crossover voting.
“When I ran for office, I had people say, ‘I’m a Democrat and I’m voting Republican so I can vote against you,’” she said.
People should vote for candidates they want to see in office, not against people they don’t want to see, she said.
“There’s a push across the country and even in Wyoming to get rid of that, to say everything should be nonpartisan, the more popular person should win,” said Rep. Chris Knapp.
He said he would like to see the City Council seats be partisan so voters “can further identify what values people hold.”
Right now, City Council, the school board and hospital board are non-partisan. Those are voted on in the general election.
Barlow said a discussion should be had on making the county elected offices, such as district court clerk, coroner and treasurer, non-partisan offices. It shouldn’t matter whether a coroner is Republican or Democrat, he said.
Faber said if everything were non-partisan, “voters would have to go out and get the proper knowledge about all their candidates, and … all the candidates (need to) have enough information out there.”
Knutson, the top vote-getter in the commission race in the 2022 Republican primary, said he likes the change. He said while he values that people can have differences in opinions, “if people believe in CRT, woke or transgender I don’t want their vote.”
“Why would somebody belong to a party that believes in changing somebody’s gender when they’re 4-10 years old? Somebody that would think like that is sick, and I don’t want their vote,” he said.
Well Mr. Knutson, using your words, who could vote for a party that locks children in cages and makes them sleep on a concrete floor? Who could vote for a party that separates migrant children from their families and ships them all over the US to unknown fates? Who could vote for a party that balks at funding twelve months of Medicaid for new mothers because it might cost “$1.9 million every year” while approving a $2.7 million state grant for an industrial park that will probably never be utilized? Hint: Fascists is the answer.
People don’t believe in CRT, woke or transgender. They are not a religions. Some people believe in freedom to live their life as they chose uninhibited by intrusive government regulations. Your Repugnant party believes in self-dealing while distracting the public with smear campaigns against minorities. Mrs. Betty Bowers, America's Best Christian, explains it better than I can. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_9eZMUBE2E Please don’t watch this if you are easily offended by truth. It would be much better for you to just stay comfortably distracted in your red state stupor.
One of the few bills that makes sense. Look at what each had to say about it. Beware of any politician that opposes it. Let each party put their best candidate forward. We have too many Rino's from the crossover voting. Contrary to Barlow, I think it has everything to do with election integrity. Why would any honest person, with "integrity" claim to be something they are not?? Like Liz Cheney, actively encouraging crossover voters to vote for her.
