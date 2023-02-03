City employees Tyler Kartes, right, and Micaiah Huff feed this year’s Christmas trees into a chipper Friday outside of the Technical Education Center at Gillette College. With the trees now mulched for use by the Master Gardeners, the drop-off site is closed. Anyone still hanging on to the holidays can still drop trees off at the yard waste drop-off site on South Garner Lake Road.
The annual New Year ritual of responsibly disposing of Christmas remnants in Gillette occurred once again this year on a bright, relatively warm February morning.
About a dozen city of Gillette employees and members of the Campbell County Master Gardeners met beside the two big piles of old Christmas trees. At 9 a.m. — right on schedule — the process of converting wood trees to chips began.
