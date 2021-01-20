Gillette city street sweepers are out cleaning up scoria in the middle of January.

A City of Gillette street sweeper makes its way down Garner Lake Road early Wednesday morning. Drivers spent much of the day focused on the removal of scoria from the roadways along Garner Lake Road and Northern Drive.

Sweepers hit Highways 59 and 14-16 on Wednesday morning before focusing on the south end of the city by Garner Lake Road and Northern Drive for the rest of the day.

Steve Wilcox drives a city of Gillette street sweeper truck down Gurley Avenue toward Warlow Drive.

