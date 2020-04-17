Starting next week, Campbell County Health administration will implement cost-cutting measures that include pay cuts and restructuring of some departments and staff positions.
CEO Andy Fitzgerald will take a 50% cut of his $440,000 salary through the end of the fiscal year, which is June 30. Senior management will take a 20% pay cut, and directors and managers will take a 5% pay cut.
The organization also has announced a freeze on capital expenditures through the end of the fiscal year, and some departments and employees will be put on temporary furlough. These employees will keep their benefits and be brought back to work within six to 12 weeks.
Most departments will have mandatory hourly reductions, and there is a freeze on educational travel through the end of the year.
“We recognize that this will impact our employees who have been working tirelessly to prepare our organization for this pandemic and keep our community safe and healthy,” Fitzgerald said in a press release. “These actions are the hardest thing I have ever had to do in my over 30 years of working in health care.
"I have said throughout this crisis that we are all in this together, and we’ve tried to spread the impact of these cost reductions over the whole organization. I am so proud of our employees, providers and community for the way they have responded, and I know their courage and strength will continue as we work through this.”
The cuts are necessary, but also are hard to make, said Dr. Ian Swift, chairman of the CCH Board of Trustees.
“It is never easy to make these kinds of decisions, and we understand the personal impact these cost containment measures have on the professionals who provide excellent healthcare every day,” he said in the press release. “We will be looking to our legislative delegation and the state of Wyoming to assist the hospital with CARE Act funding to preserve the level of care in the community and to mitigate these health care hardships.”
