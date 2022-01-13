Campbell County Fire Marshall Eric Acton, right, and Tederic Walker comb through debris looking for evidence of what caused an explosion Thursday that destroyed food cart along Boxelder Road in Gillette.
No one was hurt Thursday afternoon when a kettle corn trailer parked in the lot between Creative Beverages and EZ Too Auto Wash exploded.
Witnesses reported hearing and feeling the blast from more than a mile away. One witness said she saw gray smoke coming from the area as she was leaving Albertsons, about a half-mile from the explosion.
