The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be replacing three traffic lights at the intersections of Second Street and Brooks Avenue, Highway 14-16 and Warlow Drive and Highway 14-16 and Fourth Avenue starting in mid-to-late April.
Starting in April, the Wyoming Department of Transportation will replace and upgrade three Gillette traffic signals at the intersections of Second Street and Brooks Avenue, Highway 14-16 and Warlow Drive and Highway 14-16 and Fourth Avenue.
The lights are part of a $1.5 million highway safety improvement program project that also includes installing new signal poles and heads, and replacing curbs, gutters and sidewalks, all of which will meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.