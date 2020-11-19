A California resident is in custody following a Thursday morning pursuit that covered more than 140 miles in Campbell and Converse counties.
Jonathan David Suckow, 39, of Lomita, California, has been arrested on suspicion of fleeing to elude and reckless driving as well as speeding and other traffic-related offenses. He also could be facing more charges in Gillette, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol press release.
The pursuit started when officers with the Gillette Police Department received a call of a subject impersonating a peace officer at a local gas station. The witness saw the suspect leave the area in a gray 2019 Ford Edge.
Gillette Police officers found the vehicle and tried to get it to pull over, but Suckow failed to stop and fled from the officers. The Wyoming Highway Patrol was asked to help, according to the highway patrol.
Troopers joined the chase near Savageton and it continued south on Highway 50 at speeds over 100 mph before heading eastbound on Highway 387 toward Wright.
At the intersection of Highway 387 and Wyoming 59, Suckow allegedly drove south toward Douglas. Efforts to use spike strips to stop him were initially unsuccessful.
Converse County Sheriff’s deputies and WHP troopers were about to successfully use the spike strips about 6 miles from Douglas on Wyoming 59, but while Suchow stopped the car, he wouldn't get out.
After a few minutes, he started to drive south again and in the interest of public safety, a trooper attempted a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to end the pursuit, according to the press release. The car went into the barrow ditch before Suchow tried to drive around law enforcement again to escape.
Because of Suckow's actions, which law enforcement thought caused an imminent threat to law enforcement and public safety, a trooper drove into the suspect vehicle, causing it to overturn, according to the press release.
Suchow wasn't hurt and was taken into custody.
Agencies involved in the pursuit were Campbell County Sheriff’s Department, Gillette Police Department, Converse County Sheriff’s Department and Douglas Police Department.
