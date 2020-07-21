A Campbell County woman in her 60s has been confirmed as Wyoming's 25th coronavirus-related death.
Campbell County Public Health Director Jane Glaser said she was notified Friday of a potential COVID-related death in the community.
The state Department of Health announced the death Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Glaser said about the county's first death from COVID-19. “We’ve lost a community member.”
Campbell County has had 78 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, and 68 of them have recovered. The Department of Health also reports Campbell County has 19 probable cases of the virus.
The 78 confirmed cases for Campbell County includes 35 cases this month, an increase of more than 81% in the first three weeks of July.
The state so far reports 61,032 tests have been done in Wyoming on 43,605 people, including 2,480 in Campbell County. The local infection rate is at 2.66%.
Overall, Wyoming has had 1,830 confirmed and 408 probable cases with 1,371 and 323 recoveries, respectively. So far in July, the state has seen a surge of 646 cases, an increase of about 55%.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.
