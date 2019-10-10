“The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told” is a cross between “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Whose Line is it Anyway,” and it’s coming to Cam-plex on Tuesday.
The show is a bunch of bumbling pirates who have only one chance to get their hands on the famed treasure of the Sea Witch Sa’almonella. There is just one problem, arrrggggh! Half the script is missing so they need the audience’s help to fill in the blanks.
