Despite some blue sky coming out and beginning to melt the ice meant for curling at Big Lost Meadery and Brewing along Gillette Avenue, temperatures remained low enough at 25 degrees to keep the winter fun rolling on.

Not to be deterred, a group stood around a fire most of their time at Saturday’s third annual Street Curling Day. They rose their mugs as Jasmin Jessen declared that, “We’re straight vikings!”

