"We're straight vikings," Jasmin Jessen says as she clinks her cup with those of Jenna Ashman, right, Marty Rivers and Peggy Rivers during the Big Lost Meadery 3rd annual Street Curling Day on Saturday.
Jasmin Jessen tosses a hammer in the air during a game of Hammerschlagen at the Big Lost Meadery 3rd annual Street Curling Day on Saturday. Participants of the game must toss the hammer in the air, catch it, then bring it down on their nail.
Despite some blue sky coming out and beginning to melt the ice meant for curling at Big Lost Meadery and Brewing along Gillette Avenue, temperatures remained low enough at 25 degrees to keep the winter fun rolling on.
Not to be deterred, a group stood around a fire most of their time at Saturday’s third annual Street Curling Day. They rose their mugs as Jasmin Jessen declared that, “We’re straight vikings!”
