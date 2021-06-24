Six more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in Wyoming on Wednesday, but Campbell County was absent from the list of counties increasing their virus death tolls.
In Wyoming, there have been 740 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began, 60 of which were Campbell County residents, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The six newly counted deaths involved residents of Albany, Big Horn, Fremont, Laramie and Platte counties.
The number of statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Cowboy State has fluctuated throughout June, with as many as 52 patients on June 15 and as few as 34 on June 22, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 8,604 (as of June 21)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 7,572 (as of June 21)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 954
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 1
- Number of probables: 547
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 42
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,622
- Number of active cases: 26
- Recoveries: 5,078
- Recoveries in past seven days: 37
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 60
- Hospitalizations today: 0
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 72
- Number of probables: 9,806
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 611
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 51,970
- Number of active cases: 477
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 740
- Hospitalizations today: 36
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.