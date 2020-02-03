The man who was killed on icy roads Friday morning was 46-year-old Peter P. Godwin of Casper.
He died instantly after his 2017 Dodge Ram pickup collided with a semi-trailer Friday morning, Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem said Monday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Scattered flurries and snow showers. High around 20F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%..
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 8F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 3, 2020 @ 2:47 pm
The man who was killed on icy roads Friday morning was 46-year-old Peter P. Godwin of Casper.
He died instantly after his 2017 Dodge Ram pickup collided with a semi-trailer Friday morning, Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem said Monday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.