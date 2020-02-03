The man who was killed on icy roads Friday morning was 46-year-old Peter P. Godwin of Casper.

He died instantly after his 2017 Dodge Ram pickup collided with a semi-trailer Friday morning, Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem said Monday.

