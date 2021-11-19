Gillette College student and president of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society Lindsy Turgeon adjusts a purple flag outside the Main Building at the college Wednesday afternoon. Turgeon and other Gillette College students are placing the flags around town to bring awareness to International Suicide Loss Prevention Day Nov. 20.
Lindsy Turgeon, at right, who is both a Gillette College student and president of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society, hands a suicide loss prevention card to Alexis Shepherd at the front entrance to the college’s Main Building Wednesday afternoon.
