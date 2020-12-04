A warm start to weather
Corey Mayer and Briana Verthein embrace while watching Justin Hawkins ice fish on a frozen Fishing Lake at Dalbey Memorial Park on Thursday as temperatures reached 48 degrees.

 News Record Photo/Mike Moore

A layer of ice at Dalbey Memorial Park brought out the adventurous side in a few Gillette residents Thursday even as temperatures in the high 40s enticed a handful of folks to Fishing Lake to ice fish or try their luck at skating without actual ice skates. For Corey Mayer and Briana Verthein, their shoes worked well enough.

The couple took a moment to embrace each other before watching local angler Justin Hawkins ice fish off in the distance during the middle of the day under sunny skies.

