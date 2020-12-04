A layer of ice at Dalbey Memorial Park brought out the adventurous side in a few Gillette residents Thursday even as temperatures in the high 40s enticed a handful of folks to Fishing Lake to ice fish or try their luck at skating without actual ice skates. For Corey Mayer and Briana Verthein, their shoes worked well enough.
The couple took a moment to embrace each other before watching local angler Justin Hawkins ice fish off in the distance during the middle of the day under sunny skies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.